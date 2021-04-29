Glen Cove Man Arrested For Arson And Attempted Murder

On April 23, at approximately 9:09 a.m., the Glen Cove Police responded to a house fire at 14 Raymond Street. Upon police arrival, a resident of Raymond Street, Lawrence Pascucci observed the house on fire and brought his ladder over to responding police officers. This allowed officers to reach the second floor of the burning home.

Glen Cove Police Sergeant Marco Telese, Detective Eddy Linares, Detective Lieutenant John Nagle, officer’s Matthew Gillespie and Brian Genova utilized the ladder to remove the 70 year old resident from the second story window, and down the ladder to safety. Members of the Glen Cove Fire Department made entry into the burning house while Glen Cove Fire department members William (Billy) Niece Jr and Ex- Captain D Schnieder immediately began putting out the fire. Assistant Chief Phill Grella along with Fire Department members Peter Micheleas, Michael Mienko and Javier Valentin of Freeport Fire department located the second victim in a second floor bedroom and proceeded to carry the unconscious man outside to safety. The 51 year old victim was treated by Glen Cove EMS at the scene and subsequently airlifted to Nassau University Hospital for treatment of his severe burns. The 51 year old victim remains in critical condition at the Nassau University Medical Center. The 70 year old victim rescued from the second floor of the home by Glen Cove Police suffered smoke inhalation and has been released from the hospital.

The third resident of the home, was arrested later that morning by Glen Cove Police and charged with Arson in the First degree and two counts of attempted Murder in the First degree. The arrested man has been identified as Alex Kirton age 47 who resided with both victims at the Glen Cove residence. The defendant was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on April 24 and is currently incarcerated at the Nassau County Correctional Center in East Meadow where he is being held without bail.