Glenwood Landing American Legion Post Conducts Ceremony

The Glenwood Landing American Legion Post No.336 recently conducted a ceremony honoring scholarship winners, Girls State and Boys State citizens, Eagle Scout and the American Legion Installation of new officers. It was a wonderful evening, to see these young people receiving their awards. Their parents and guests were in attendance to witness this event. Captain Robert Bazan completed his term as commander and the new commander is David Whitting.

The 2021-2022 officers and directors are: commander, David Whitting (board member); adjutant, Bill Manfreadonia (board member); treasurer Rich Brugmann (board member); 1st vice commander (county rep.), Bill Laderer; 2nd vice commander (membership), Lou Ligeri; 3rd vice commander (quartermaster), Ken Moore; Chaplain, Ralph Casey; sergeant-at-arms, Rocky Douso; chairman of the board, Robert Bazan; board members: Luke Whitting, Ken Kraft and Carter Haff; house chairmen, Ken Kraft and Bill Manfredonia; building chairmen, Sal Bombardiere and Joe Brandes.

The Glenwood Landing American Legion Post No. 336 started in 1919 and its main objective since then has been to take care of the returning vets. All American Legion posts throughout the country, have the same objective of helping the returning veterans with employment assistance, medical assistance and scholarship opportunities.

The Legion is constantly trying to obtain new members, who are veterans. If you are a veteran or know someone who is a veteran, please contact the Membership Chairman Louis Ligeri by calling the post at 516-671-6347.

—Submitted by American Legion