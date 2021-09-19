Glen Cove Hospital Earns Recognition

Glen Cove Hospital has earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With the Guidelines (GWTG) Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Award. The hospital also received GWTG’s Heart Failure Silver Achievement Award.

“These two prestigious honors from the American Heart Association reflect our staff’s extraordinary commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based care in treating patients with stroke and heart failure both in the hospital and in an outpatient setting,” said Kerri Anne Scanlon, RN, executive director of Glen Cove Hospital. The hospital is a New York State Department of Health-designated stroke center. It also has an acute rehabilitation unit providing specialized stroke care.

The hospital earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for stroke patients. These indicators include evaluating the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date guidelines of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients. Before discharge, patients are educated about managing their health, scheduling a follow-up visit and other care interventions.

“Taking care of stroke patients is a collaborative effort,” said Scott Bodner, MD, chair of Glen Cove’s stroke committee and co-director of the hospitals program. “Our highly trained physicians are focused on quickly and efficiently treating stroke patients and saving lives.”

Recognizing and quickly treating stroke is paramount. Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States and is a major source of serious disability for adults. About 795,000 people nationwide have a stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.

“Glen Cove’s recognition for managing heart failure in patients focuses on improving quality of life and preventing disease progression. We also provide our patients with the needed support to manage their illness upon discharge from the hospital,” Bodner said.

The goals of the hospital’s heart failure program include decreasing hospitalizations and emergency care visits as well as reducing symptoms or maintaining stabilization.

More than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Heart failure is a condition in which the heart cannot pump enough oxygenated blood to meet the needs of the body’s other organs. Common symptoms include: Shortness of breath during daily activities, trouble breathing when lying down, weight gain with swelling in the feet, ankles or stomach, and feeling tired or weak. Many heart failure patients can lead a full, enjoyable life when their condition is managed with proper medications or devices and with healthy lifestyle changes.

“Patient care is our top priority at Glen Cove Hospital,” Scanlon said. “We are continually improving the quality of care for patients in our community with stroke and heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiatives.”

For more information, call 516-674-7300.

—Submitted by Glen Cove Hospital