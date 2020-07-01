City of Glen Cove Announces Workforce Housing Lottery Applicant Finalists

The ranking of 241 applicants for thirteen workforce housing rental residences at RXR Realty’s Village Square in downtown Glen Cove were announced onJune 25. As New York State slowly reopens, the City of Glen Cove, the Long Island Housing Partnership (LIHP), and RXR Realty, continued to exercise caution and social distancing with a virtual ceremony to announce the ranking. The applicants were randomly ordered utilizing an electronic random number generator conducted by an independent third party affiliated with Stony Brook University. Applicants who meet the program eligibility guidelines were eligible for occupancy in the order ranked.

The names were announced virtually by representatives from LIHP, RXR Realty, the City of Glen Cove CDA/IDA, and members of the City Council, and were accompanied by a video of Village Square with words from the City of Glen Cove’s Mayor Tim Tenke and Deputy Mayor Maureen Basdavanos, Patricia Holman, Executive Director of the Glen Cove Downtown BID, and Joe Graziose, the EVP of Residential Development and Construction for RXR Realty on Long Island.

The thirteen workforce rental apartments at Village Square will consist of five studio, six one-bedroom and two two-bedroom units. Studios start at $1,610/month, one-bedrooms at $1,702/month and two-bedrooms at $2,046/month.

The Village Square project, scheduled to open in September 2020, will bring a 16,500-square foot public plaza to the heart of downtown Glen Cove, with 15,600 square feet of retail space, as well as 171 parking spots, including 69 additional spots reserved at the Brewster Street garage. There will be 146 market rate rental apartments.

“The Village Square complex completion is an exciting milestone in the revitalization of walkable Downtown Glen Cove, where our residents and visitors will soon be able to shop, grab a coffee and some food, and relax in the outdoor plaza,” said Mayor Tim Tenke. “We are always grateful to the LIHP and to RXR for their work to bring affordable housing to our residents.

Peter J. Elkowitz, President of LIHP, stated that “The need for affordable rental units continues to be key for Long Island-particularly in these unprecedented and difficult times. While we may not be conducting a traditional public lottery, we have adapted to this on-line, electronic format so that we can move forward to bring these affordable units to those in need as soon as possible while prioritizing the health and safety of all concerned. LIHP is very pleased for the opportunity to be working with RXR Realty and the City of Glen Cove on this wonderful project.”

“Village Square has been a labor of love for years and we are thrilled with the progress and this announcement of the workforce housing lottery today. As a Glen Cove native, I’m dedicated to bringing this project to completion, and we’re almost there – we should have some more announcements for you soon,” added Joe Graziose of RXR Realty.