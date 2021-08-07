A Broadway Celebration At The Regency

The Anchor Select Group put on an impromptu concert at The Regency’s overflowing lobby and residents and staff loved every minute of it.

“I could have sat there all day listening to them sing,” resident Elena Curella shared.

The trio included a pianist, a narrator/singer and a featured female lead singer. They shared Broadway facts about Lerner and Lowe, Sondheim and Bernstein in between show tunes. The troupe even brought popcorn and drinks for all to share.

“I love Broadway and Frank Sinatra music,” resident Lois Gallop said. “They did a great job.”

—Submitted by The Regency At Glen Cove