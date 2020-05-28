A Letter From Robert Mazzella North Shore BOE Candidate

My name is Robert Mazzella and I am a candidate for the North Shore School District Board of Education. I am a parent of two and husband of a long-term Garden City High School teacher. My business qualifications include 28 years of experience successfully managing the budgets and strategic plans for a major international Marketing company. I also audited a variety of Fortune 500 Companies for a major Certified Public Accounting firm and was an Associate Accounting Instructor at the Indiana University Kelly School of Business.

The following is a list of some of my additional qualifications and experiences:

Certified Public Accountant, December 1989 (currently inactive)

B.A., Marketing, Indiana University

The Washington Campus Program, Georgetown University

S., Accounting, Summa Cum Laude, St. Francis College

Board of Director and Executive Committee Member of North Shore Concerned Citizens – a group of community members and business leaders who have been meeting with local legislators and water industry experts with the goal of making the Sea Cliff Water District a publicly controlled entity which can provide clean, affordable water to our community

President of the Property Owners’ Association of North Shore Acres

Active member of the Glen Head – Glenwood Civic Council

Over the past 12 years, I have been an extremely active participant in North Shore School District activities. I attended many parent educational sessions and was a member of many North Shore School District Committees; most notably, the North Shore Middle School Shared Decision-Making Committee, Superintendent Advisory Council and North Shore School District Bond Committee.

I believe that strong local public schools are the backbone of a community. I am and always have been a strong supporter of the North Shore School District and am extremely proud and grateful for the experiences my family has had at the Glenwood Landing Elementary School and the North Shore Middle School. As a Board of Education Trustee, I would work tirelessly to make sure that future generations of children can have even more positive experiences than my children enjoyed.

I am eager to apply my 30+ years of business experience as a marketing executive, financial auditor, and accountant to the many challenges facing our School District. My creative problem-solving skills, strong analytical background, and extensive experience preparing and auditing budgets for large multinational companies, makes me uniquely qualified to represent the community on the complex financial matters of the school district. In addition, my many years of experience working with local civic leaders and the North Shore Concerned Citizens group has made me extremely knowledgeable on the many school related issues related to LIPA and New York American Water.

As arguably, the most frequent attendee of Board of Education meetings in the last 10 years, I am well positioned to make an immediate positive impact on the Board of Education. I, therefore, believe I am the ideal candidate to serve the children, community, and highly qualified administrative team that has been assembled the last few years. I hope you will take the time to vote for me.