A Virtual Lesson: The Most Important Presidential Election

Glen Cove City School District (GCCSD) virtually welcomed Dr. Yanek Mieczkowski (Ph.D., Columbia University), a university professor and director of the Theodore Roosevelt School at Long Island University. He spoke to 11th grade Glen Cove High School students about the history and importance of presidential elections, encouraging students to ask questions and explore the history of American democracy.

“We are so grateful to Dr. Yanek Mieczkowski for taking the time to discuss the most important elections in U.S. history with our students,” said Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District. “He presented unique perspectives that inspired both staff and students to dig further into the history of our elections. We continue to be impressed with our students’ inquisitiveness and demonstrable desire to continually expand their knowledge.”

Students across various classes participated through Google Meet and were able to learn from Dr. Yanek Mieczkowski safely, adhering to COVID-19 protocol. Dr. Mieczkowski presented to students a discussion titled “Most Important Presidential Election” and utilized the virtual platform to effectively explain important historical elections.

In his career, Dr. Yanek Mieczkowski has published Eisenhower’s Sputnik Moment: The Race for Space and World Prestige as well as other pieces, including Gerald Ford and the Challenges of the 1970s, The Routledge Historical Atlas of Presidential Elections, and The American National Biography. He has contributed to History News Network, Newsday, and has appeared on ABC News, CNN, PBS, C-SPAN, and other television and radio stations. Additionally, he has spent 14 years as a reader for the AP US History Exam as well as serving on the College Board History Academic Advisory Committee.

