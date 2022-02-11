Antigone Rising Releases New Album

Antigone Rising is a country-rock band of three who make it their mission to empower their fans through music and their non-profit organization Girls Rising. The members consist of singer/songwriter Nini Camps, guitarist Cathy Henderson and multi-instrumentalist Kristen Ellis-Henderson.

Cathy Henderson and Kristen Ellis-Henderson are sisters who grew up on Long Island in Glen Cove. Nini Camps is from Miami, Fla., and joined Antigone Rising in August 2009 as the new lead singer.

The name Antigone is based on Greek mythology. According to Greek playwright Sophocles, Antigone defied King Creon of Thebes and faced his cruelty with courage, passion and determination.

“We created it just out of college,” Henderson explained. “One of our original band members, who is not with the band anymore, introduced the idea of Antigone who is a very strong, rebellious woman in Greek literature, as an idea for the band name. She was very theatrical; she had just played the lead in Antigone. We thought it represented female strength and empowerment and added the ‘rising’ on to emphasize it.”

Antigone Rising recently released their new album, True Joy, on Jan. 21.

“When we went into the recording of True Joy, our thinking was that we wanted to incorporate as many female artists outside of us,” Ellis-Henderson said. “To engineer, to record, to produce, do everything, like bring a team together so that there will be a lot of outside input into what we did. As the process moved along, as COVID-19 hit, we found ourselves back at our home studios doing it all ourselves again. What we learned at that point was that we actually figured out how to work in that environment with just each other in a more collaborative way than I think we have in the past.”

“We are very proud of all the women we have on this project,” Henderson added.

The group collaborated with music producer Julie Wolf for the latest album at her studio in California.

“On a whim we went into the studio with Julie, and knocked out a few songs live, and that ended up really helping shape the trajectory of this record because it allowed us to have this duality that we have studio songs and live songs,” Camps said. “It gave it a different energy than previous recordings that we’ve done, so that was a really cool and happy accident.”

For anyone aspiring to be musicians, the band believes to follow your passion, practice and keep moving forward.

“There are a lot of great opportunities that exist now for all levels of artists,” Ellis-

Henderson said. “Make sure you have a good business sense because it takes a lot, especially if you’re going to go it alone. If it’s something you love, you can find a way to be creative and make your living being a creative person. Our personal experience has unfolded in a way that none of us anticipated. The journey unfolded and we’ve adapted. I think there is a path you can find in this business.”

“You might look at your idols, and the people you respect the most to think ‘that is what I want to do’,” Camps said. “In reality, you should follow your passion but it most likely won’t be the path that someone else took. Your path is your own.”

“You have to have the passion, because if you don’t have the passion you’re not going to stay on the path,” Henderson added. “The important thing is you have to always be taking action.”

In True Joy, the song “Badlands” was co-written with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna. “We were super honored to work with her. It’s always a thrill to work with Lori,” Camps said.

Antigone Rising founded the nonprofit organization Girls Rising, which is on a mission to empower and inspire young girls and LGBTQ youth.

“Every year we have a Girls Rising Music Festival, and we invite female artists, and songwriters who we look up to and who we’ve toured with,” Ellis-Henderson said. “This year we will finally be back again since the two years we had to take off due to COVID-19. We are back in action with the Girls Rising Music Festival in Glen Cove at Morgan Park on June 18.”