Assemblymember Lavine Announces Annual Toy Drive To Benefit Glen Cove Day Care Center

Assemblymember Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) has announced the kick-off of his Annual Toy Drive. Lavine will be accepting donations of new, unwrapped gifts which will go to families in need from the Glen Cove Day Care Center, which was severely damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“I am so pleased to be able to help the resilient kids of the Glen Cove Day Care Center whose lives and learning have been disrupted by the devastating floods associated with Hurricane Ida,” Lavine said.

Contact-free drop-offs can be made at Lavine’s district office in Glen Cove at 1 School St., Suite 303-B, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. In addition, toys may also be left at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Public Library at 89 E. Main St., or the Bryant Library in Roslyn on 2 Papermill Rd. during library hours. People who cannot get to any of the above locations, can call the district office to schedule a time to have gifts picked up from their doorstep. Donations will be accepted through Dec. 17.