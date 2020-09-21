Back-to-School Event Held In Glen Cove

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) partnered with the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association (PBA) to distribute more than 1,500 backpacks filled with school supplies during a back-to-school event in Glen Cove on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“This year, with so many families facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was especially wonderful to work with the Nassau County PBA to help our community have the best possible start to the school year,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I thank the Nassau County PBA and President James McDermott for their generous donation and extend my appreciation to all of the volunteers who worked through a morning rainstorm to make this distribution event a tremendous success.”