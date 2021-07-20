Boost Nassau Resource Center In Glen Cove’s Business Community

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) is going door-to-door to spread the word about the opportunities that are available through the Boost Nassau Resource Center.

On Wednesday, July 7, Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton, who serves as the Minority Caucus representative on Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s COVID-19 Economic Advisory Council, toured downtown Glen Cove with Mayor Tim Tenke and Glen Cove Business Improvement District (BID) Executive Director Patricia Holman to spread the word.

During their visits to stores, they urged small business owners to secure their fair share of assistance by availing themselves of the Boost Nassau Recovery Center, which compiles federal, state, county and town-level COVID-19 recovery assistance resources into a centralized website and brick-and-mortar resource center in Eisenhower Park. Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton will be continuing these visits to business districts throughout the 11th Legislative District in the weeks ahead.

For more information about the Boost Nassau Resource center, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/boostnassau or call Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211.