Building Evacuated In Glen Cove

In the morning hours of April 6 at approximately 2:36 a.m, the Glen Cove Police received a call for an activated carbon monoxide detector at 59 Glen St. When Glen Cove officers arrived they observed smoke emanating from a manhole at 69 Glen Street. The Glen Cove Fire Department arrived and detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the buildings between 59-69 Glen Street.

Glen Cove Mayor Timothy Tenke was at the scene and authorized the Glen Cove Senior Center as an evacuation site for the displaced residents. The cause of the carbon monoxide buildup was a small electrical fire in an underground access area to the building. At 9:43 a.m. the Glen Cove Fire Department deemed the buildings to be safe for reentry. None of the residents required hospitalization.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department