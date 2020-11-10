Bulgary In Sea Cliff

Sixth Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Glen Cove man for a Burglary that occurred on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:22 am in Sea Cliff.

According to detectives, a female, 18, heard a car door slam and saw an unknown male flee northbound on Carpenter Avenue. The female discovered she was missing an undisclosed amount of US currency from her vehicle. Officers responded to the area and began to conduct a canvass. Taylor Steed, 24, of 29 Chadwick Street was in the vicinity and it was determined he was responsible for the incident. Steed was arrested and transported to the 6th Precinct.

During the investigation it was determined that Steed was responsible for a Burglary on Marden Avenue in Sea Cliff. The female victim, 62, reported a loss of an undetermined amount of US currency and a cellular phone.

Steed was also responsible for an entering a vehicle on Carpenter Avenue. The female victim, 60, reported a loss of miscellaneous items.

Defendant Steed is charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Grand Larceny 4th Degree and two (2) counts of Petit Larceny. He will be arraigned Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Mineola.