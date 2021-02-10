Busy Registrations Hint To Active Season

Glen Cove Baseball Softball Association had a successful turnout at its initial registration last weekend in village square.

“The Glen Cove Baseball Softball Association is off to a great start so far,” said Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke. “Since there was not a season last year due to Covid-19, registration is higher than anticipated; we are very excited to see everyone get outdoors and enjoy the season safely.”

The association is scheduled to kick off its 2021 season with an opening day on Saturday, April 10. All players in competitive leagues are guaranteed a 12-game season, plus playoffs, with games to be played at John Maccarone Memorial Stadium in Glen Cove. Based on enrollment, some inter-league games may be played on neighboring community fields.

“The mission of our league is to bring Glen Cove Little League back to its former glory and to provide a wholesome, healthy activity for children using the ball field as a classroom to instill discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and fair play,” said Kim Kessel, president of Glen Cove Baseball Softball Association.

Registration fee includes uniform (shirt, hat, pants and socks) and team photo for each player. The association welcomes parents and adult volunteers and interested parties can inquire at registration about volunteering their time.

The association is for young athletes in Glen Cove enrolled in pre-K through ninth grade.

For additional information, call Glen Cove Youth Services & Recreation at 516-676-3766 during business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday) or visit www.glencovesbaseballandsoftball.leagueapps.com for age and league classifications and birth years, as well as corresponding fees.

Men’s, women’s, and adult league co-ed slow pitch softball and men’s baseball registration is also now available online for the Spring 2021 season. For more information, visit the above-mentioned website.

—Submitted by Glen Cove Baseball Softball Association