Car Art Show Coming To Village Square

Glen Covers may have heard through the grapevine the slogan: “it’s all in downtown Glen Cove, the place where good things are happening.”

Well, good things will be happening at Village Square on Sept. 25 from 12 to 5 p.m. There will be something for everybody at the Art & Automobiles show between luxury cars, art installations and food trucks.

First City Project, an organization dedicated to promoting cultural vibrancy in the city, has partnered with RXR Realty, which is behind the Village Square, The Beacon at Garvies Point and Harbor Landing, as well as Martino Auto Concepts to host the art installation and car show.

“Art & Automobiles” will highlight a handful of high-end exotic cars displayed in the courtyard of Village Square with new models from Lamborghini and Ferrari. The Glen Street takeover, between Pulaski and School Street, will feature a mini car show of colorful exotics from Manhattan Motorcars, Ferrari of Long Island, Ryan Friedman Motorcars, Ferrari Club of America Empire State Region Rally Point East and Race the North. Guests will also enjoy food trucks during this unique event.

Along with eyeing the luxury cars, visitors of the installation can enjoy “Art Hoods,” paintings that utilize the front hoods from vehicles as the canvas, by various artists, motorsports oil painter Dean Adams, as well as sculptures and artifacts created by Restoration Oak, Tristan Roland and Yasue Maetake.

First City Project is often called the catalyst for cultural energy in the city of Glen Cove. The organization originally launched at the historic Coles House in 2017 as a series of one-off events to allow artists to showcase their work in a public way, cultivate the youth and celebrate art.

The organization is currently in pursuit of non-profit status, and will continue to expand experiences for local residents. The First City Project aims to further invigorate the community through exposure to new artistic mediums, encouraging a spirit of creativity that thrives alongside the neighborhood’s traditional values, enhance the neighborhood identity; strengthen economic development and tourism; educate the youth and to enrich the spirit and pride of Glen Cove.

Future projects will include live art events, mural design, pump track, youth programs, art themed boutiques, pop-ups and artisan food events.

What To Expect At Arts & Automobiles

Food Trucks

• Red Tomato Artisanal Pizza

• Extreme Empanadas

• MattiTaco

• Southdown Coffee

Art Installation

• Furniture Art and Design

– Restoration Oak

– Tristan Roland

• Sculptures

– Yasue Maetake

• Art

– Dean Adams

– Sebastian – Art by Ash

—Submitted by First City Project