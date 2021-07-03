Christine Rice Named Chairwoman Of North Shore Soup Kitchen

Eight new members elected to serve on board

The board of North Shore Soup Kitchen (NSSK) and NOSH, a program of NSSK, has elected Christine Rice to lead the organization. Madeline Rubenstein, chair for the past four years stated: “Christine Rice is the perfect person to lead the next chapter in this organization’s long 32-year life. I can only imagine the wonderful things the organization will accomplish under Christine’s capable guidance.” The NSSK/NOSH board also announced that eight additional board members have been elected to office.

NSSK/NOSH’s New Chairwoman:

Christine Rice grew up with her nine siblings in Garden City and continues to reside in that community. She brings to her new role at NSSK a wealth of personal and professional experience which includes having been primary caretaker for her mother, who had been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, and her father, who died in 2013. She went on to serve the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center as director of special events and community outreach. In 2019, Rice was named executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center. The mother of two adult children, Rice received a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. and a master’s degree from Adelphi University in Garden City.

NSSK/NOSH’s Newest Board Members:

Matthew Catapano of Sea Cliff has worked with Doctors Without Borders and is pursuing a master’s degree in social work at Fordham University. As a member of the NOSH program committee, he has created special events for NOSH clients, particularly around holidays: Baskets of treats at Easter, boxes of chocolate hearts at Valentine’s Day and the makings for a family Thanksgiving feast.

As a director of Cause Strategy Partners, Locust Valley’s Erin M. Connell oversees a national program to recruit, place, and train professionals to serve on nonprofit boards, helping nonprofits transform and strengthen their leadership. She has consulted in the social and nonprofit sector with an emphasis on strategic planning and board development. Connell holds an MPA in Nonprofit Management from NYU.

Paula Cushman of Locust Valley brings a professional background in marketing and communications to the board as well as volunteer service with many educational and social services organizations including Save the Children Long Island, Old Westbury Gardens, the Green Vale School and the North Shore Land Alliance.

Sea Cliff’s Pete Hayes, a CPA and MBA in Finance, brings extensive professional experience in banking and consulting to the NSSK board. Hayes has served four terms as a Sea Cliff trustee and has been on the board of Habitat for Humanity of Nassau for the last 12 years. As a NSSK volunteer, Hayes was a cook. He and his wife, Deirdre, have been NOSH driver/deliverers for the past year.

Alan Hudson III has been assistant principal of Glen Cove High School for the past 16 years. During the pandemic, with his wife and some of his staff he reached out to Long Island Harvest and NOSH to create the Glen Cove High School Food Pantry. Hudson also serves with Glen Cove Economic Opportunity Council and The Alumni for Youth Scholarship/Mentorship program.

Locust Valley’s Nitika Moran, having been a consultant to several banks and major financial services firms, brings financial expertise to the NSKK board. She is the founder of Clean Curated and the CC Bazaar and currently volunteers with the Locust Valley School District, NOSH and serves on the board of the Glen Cove Boys and Girls Club.

Attorney Catherine A. Schwarz of Oyster Bay Cove worked for the Washington D.C. firm of Foley & Lardner LLP focusing on commercial and securities litigation and antitrust law. She is presently a freelance attorney with Montage Legal Group. Schwarz additionally is a council partner to Save the Children and works on alumni admission interviews for her alma mater, Middlebury College.

Bob Sherman of Sea Cliff brings broad administrative and program management experience to the board. He was chief administrative officer for the SCO Family of Services in Glen Cove and director of operations and assistant commissioner for administration in Nassau County’s Department of Social Services. Sherman is a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters Long Island and Habitat for Humanity.

For further information on NSSK or NOSH or to support their work with a donation, visit www.northshoresoupkitchen.org.