City Of Glen Cove Holds Public Hearing On Taxi Fare

Taxi fare in Glen Cove may be raised from $6 to $9

A public hearing was held at the Glen Cove City Council meeting on July 27 regarding the potential raise of maximum taxicab fare from $6 to $9 within city limits. The maximum has been $5 for senior citizens and their new fare could be $8.

Thomas Villanova, the owner of Mid-Island Transportation, said the impetus behind raising taxi fare has to do with cost increases.

“Insurance has gone up, has more than tripled,” Villanova said. “We need workers’ compensation on drivers now. The gas, as you all know, has gone sky high and Uber’s been charging $9, up to $22, depending on the time of day. With as much business as they’ve had, they raised their prices.”

Villanova said he does not know how his business can sustain itself with 20 years of no fare increase.

Christine Rice, the executive director of the Glen Cove Senior Center, said she did speak with the members about their thoughts on a potential fare increase.

“A large number of seniors that are there do still drive,” Rice said. “They occasionally take a taxi. They are okay with the $5, they say, because they usually tip $2. They are not upset with the price side, because they said it’s reasonable.”

Some seniors are concerned, Rice said, about tipping the driver on top of the raised fare.

“I did not get an extremely, large negative reaction to it,” Rice said. “But then again, I didn’t have many seniors who were using it as much. The ones that do, did not say they were drastically upset about it. But they did say that in addition to the tip, it might be a bit much.”

Villanova said that some taxi businesses around Long Island have had to close down, as they are at the “mercy of Uber right now.”

“Uber charges whatever they want, whenever they want,” Villanova said.

That’s because, City of Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke said, Uber is not regulated as taxi companies are.

“New York State law preempts the ride shares, which is kind of what enables Uber to function all over New York State with or without municipalities permission,” City of Glen Cove Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky said.

Just then, City Councilwoman Danielle Fugazy Scagliola looked up how much an Uber would cost to get her from City Hall to her home in the city. The cost would be $15, she said.

“I wish we had more regular taxi riders in here tonight to chime in,” Councilman Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews said. “At least the people I spoke to had some concerns about the increase.”

Because of some confusion around the exact taxi fare amount, Stevenson-Mathews said, it should be a priority to post the cost inside the taxi cabs where it could easily be seen. Villanova said he would make sure to put up a sticker with the fares inside the taxi cabs.

“I take your taxi often,” Stevenson-Mathews said. “I have an older model car. Often it’s in the shop. Your drivers have always been terrific and I always appreciate that.”

Stevenson-Mathews added that he is sympathetic to what taxi companies like Mid-Island Transportation are facing with competitors like Uber and Lyft.

Public comment on the change of maximum taxi fare will be open until the next council meeting on Aug. 24, where the matter will be voted upon.