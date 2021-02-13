Cleaner Air, Healthier Students

Glen Cove Education Foundation Donates $12K to aid school district in the fight against COVID-19

The Glen Cove City School District was recently given a donation of $12,000 from the Glen Cove Education Foundation. The donation will go towards the purchase of air purifiers and touchless water filtration systems within the schools in efforts to protect students and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

“We are immensely grateful to The Glen Cove Education Foundation for their generous donation,” said Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District. “They have been an integral part of our District’s efforts of making sure we can continue to provide our students with the best learning environment possible.”

Due to the major impact that COVID-19 has had on the school community, students, educators, and families in Glen Cove have had to learn to adapt to a completely new way of learning. Ensuring requisite air purification in District schools has been a prime objective, and this donation goes a long way to ensuring that objective is achieved.

The Glen Cove Education Foundation’s donation has also been instrumental in the District’s ability to provide touchless water dispensers for students, making the schools that much safer for them.

The Glen Cove Education Foundation is an independent, community-based, not-for-profit organization. The GCEF’s mission is two-fold: (1) to make impactful and sustaining contributions to the Glen Cove City School District; (2) to engage the community to invest in a vibrant educational experience for all students in the Glen Cove City School District.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict