Clowning Around For Halloween

Locust Valley Garden Club member Kassie Miller Roth really got into Halloween this year. In the past, Halloween was often the theme of the club’s Bridge and Board Games fundraiser where she loved to get dressed up in costume. With COVID, that was off the calendar, but Roth’s enthusiasm for the holiday hasn’t diminished.

Using Halloween items she has collected over the years, she added pumpkins made by recycling orange plastic stuffed to perfection. She bent orange pool noodles to trim the front door windows and best of all created a clothesline to clip candy onto, keeping safe distancing in mind. She wore a mask all Saturday afternoon.

Families walking their children down the street, dressed for Halloween, loved seeing the display, and asked to photograph the house.

Roth took photos of the children in costume and is planning next year’s display with the photos hanging up for them to remember 2020 in a positive way.