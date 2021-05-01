Coach D: A True Glen Cove Legend Passes

Born on September 24, 1937 in Elizabeth, NJ, Michael Salvatore DiCarlo was destined to truly make a difference in the lives of others, and especially the youth which he loved so dearly and demonstrated by the thousands of children he helped coach between Glen Cove Junior Football and Cheerleading, plus other sports like baseball and softball. To everyone and anyone that knew Mike, they would always refer to him as “Coach D”, which he loved and was very proud of as he cared so deeply about all the players and their families. Mike was a true Glen Cove legend and will be really missed, especially his infectious big smile, as he passed on April 6, 2021.

Mike was always a standout athlete and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Elizabeth, where he played baseball, football and track. He was All-County in track and football, and was so good that he had tryouts with several NFL teams, which he was very proud of.

Mike married his wife Barbara in New Jersey in 1959, and then later moved to Glen Cove in 1969 where he spent the next 52 years, and especially giving back selflessly to his beloved Glen Cove and the community he loved dearly and was like family to “Coach D.”

Mike was a very hard worker and actually went on to be the co-owner of a trucking business with his brother, Rico. When he and his family moved to Glen Cove, he spent the rest of his career working at Norththrop Grumman.

His granddaughter Jenna said, “Gramps always said he accomplished a lot in his life, but the thing he was most proud of was raising his grandchildren. It was great to have a grandfather who loved us so much.”

He is survived by his wife Barbara, son Thomas, grandchildren Michael, Thomas, Dana and Jenna, great-granddaughter Elliana, and great-nieces and nephew Isabella, A.J., Julie and Lucy.

Mike’s sudden passing is a deep loss for the people of Glen Cove and all that loved him as “Coach D was like an adoptive grandfather to every child he ever coached, and we will miss him badly,” said city councilman and longtime friend John Perrone.

“Coach D was a great part of the Glen Cove community on and off field and was true role model for kids, telling them countless stories about his time in sports and especially football, which was near and dear to his heart,” said Ryan Ritter, past president of the Glen Cove Junior Football and Cheerleading.

Janice Desimone, now of Glens Falls, NY, said it best when she said, “Mike was a charismatic man and his smile could brighten up the darkest days. He touched so many lives with his kindness and humor and will be missed by countless friends, neighbors and family.”

Personally, I remember more than 25 years spending a lot of time and so many memorable moments with “Coach D”, and especially all the great and memorable times together at baseball heaven in Cooperstown and all the football and baseball games and playoff and Super Bowls, as his grandson Michael and my son Corey grew up together and played on the same teams together for a long time. Mike was as competitive as can be, yet had the heart and soul of a gracious sportsman who passionately wanted to help anyone he could and especially to learn the right way to play the games he excelled in his whole life.

The City of Glen Cove was a better place to live and raise children, thanks to “Coach D” and he will always be remembered and never forgotten, especially by all the youth and their parents he touched.

Rest in peace my dear friend.

—Mitchell Schlimer, sports and photojournalist