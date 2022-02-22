Community Events

Pirate’s Gold

Saturday, Feb. 26, presented at 2 p.m. by the North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove. Story of a Gold Coast family. Cost is $15. Visit nshmgc.org or call 516-801-1191.

North Shore Biz Network March Zoom Breakfast Meeting

Join North Shore Biz Network on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. for our monthly Zoom Breakfast Club meeting. Meet our spotlight member Fausto Rotundo from the Max Challenge of Glen Cove, and be entered to win a $25 gift card to My Beautiful Mess in Sea Cliff. Long Island Business owners only. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81676351121 to join.

“Ashes to Go” At First Presbyterian Church Of Glen Cove

Wednesday, March 2nd from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., come by the church office to receive an Ash Wednesday blessing from our pastor, Rev. Lana Hurst, or our communications director, Rev. Emmie Arnold. We’re located at 7 North Ln in Glen Cove, and if you have any questions, please feel free to email us: info@fpcglencove.org or call us: 516-671-0258. You can also find us on Instagram @fpcglencove and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstpresbyterianchurchglencove