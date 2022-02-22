Community Events

By
Record Pilot Staff
-
0
126

Pirate’s Gold

Saturday, Feb. 26, presented at 2 p.m. by the North Shore Historical Museum, 140 Glen St., Glen Cove. Story of a Gold Coast family. Cost is $15. Visit nshmgc.org or call 516-801-1191.

North Shore Biz Network March Zoom Breakfast Meeting

Join North Shore Biz Network on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. for our monthly Zoom Breakfast Club meeting. Meet our spotlight member Fausto Rotundo from the Max Challenge of Glen Cove, and be entered to win a $25 gift card to My Beautiful Mess in Sea Cliff. Long Island Business owners only. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81676351121 to join.

“Ashes to Go” At First Presbyterian Church Of Glen Cove

Wednesday, March 2nd from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m., come by the church office to receive an Ash Wednesday blessing from our pastor, Rev. Lana Hurst, or our communications director, Rev. Emmie Arnold. We’re located at 7 North Ln in Glen Cove, and if you have any questions, please feel free to email us: info@fpcglencove.org or call us: 516-671-0258. You can also find us on Instagram @fpcglencove and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstpresbyterianchurchglencove

 

SHARE
Previous articleCongregation Tifereth Israel Events
Record Pilot Staff
The Record Pilot has served the areas of Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing and Locust Valley since 1917, acting as a dependable source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply