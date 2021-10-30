10 North Shore Students Selected As All-State Musicians

North Shore School District is pleased to announce that ten students have been selected as participants, or/as alternates for the 2021 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble(s) in Rochester, NY, on December 2 through December 5, 2021. This annual festival is considered one of the highest honors a school musician can attain.

Thousands of students auditioned for this honor last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the State.

We are so proud of and congratulate the following students:

Ella Blumenthal, Alto 2, Mixed Chorus

Kathryn Ditrano, French Horn, Symphony Orchestra

Stephen Eder, Trombone, Symphonic Band

Mark Hom, Double Bass, Alternate

Hannah Ikawa, Bb Clarinet, Symphonic Band

Michael McMahon, Trombone, Symphonic Band

John Pourakis, Trumpet, Alternate

Matthew Rodriguez, Trumpet, Symphonic Band

Ruben Shonik, Timpani, Alternate

Ruben Shonik, Snare Drum, Alternate

Eileen Zhao, Violin, Alternate

Being recognized by the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) is considered the highest honor a school musician can attain. In order to be accepted, a musician must receive a perfect score in a formal audition performance, requiring preparation and performance of a level six (most difficult) solo, a sight-reading exam, and performance of thirteen scales. Over 6,500 high school sophomores and juniors participate each year and approximately nine hundred are accepted statewide.

Many thanks to all of the North Shore School District music teachers who work tirelessly to teach and assist our music students in their pursuit of their musical aspirations. Congratulations to all!

Article and photo by Shelly Newman with assistance from Dalia Rodriguez, Director of the Fine and Performing Arts