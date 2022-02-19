Congregation Tifereth Israel Events

Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia’s only Jewish theatrical troupe, presents two performances of Anna Ziegler’s acclaimed The Wanderers on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. The performances benefit education programs for adults and children at Glen Cove’s Congregation Tifereth Israel (CTI). The play is 80-minutes long and will be followed by a 20-minute Q&A with the performers. These virtual performances will be available on Zoom.

The play recounts the story of Satmar Hasidic Jews Esther and Schmuli who embark on an arranged marriage despite barely knowing each other. Their story is paralleled with the story of Abe and Sophie, secular Jews whose marriage grew from their childhood friendship. Two seemingly contrasting marriages, yet as Anna Ziegler’s play of twists and turns demonstrates, we learn about human nature, marriage and what we neglect to see as we discover that there is much that binds these two very different couples. The director of The Wanderers, Deborah Baer Mozes, said that the play will soon have a Broadway run.

Theatre Ariel’s mission is to illuminate the rich social, cultural, and spiritual heritage of the Jewish people. The troupe strives to entertain, enrich and educate audiences of all ages and cultures through the telling of Jewish stories, celebrating the laughter and lessons of the shared human experience.

Tickets for the two performances of The Wanderer are $20 per person and must be arranged at least one day in advance.

To purchase tickets for either of the two performances of The Wanderers, go www.ctionline.org/cti-theater.html#.

A link to view the show will be provided to those who reserve tickets. For further information about the presentations of The Wanderers and other programs and activities at CTI, call 516-676-5080 or log onto www.ctionline.org.

On Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m., Glen Cove’s Congregation Tifereth Israel (CTI) presents a talk by Aaron Lansky, founder and president of the Yiddish Book Center, a nonprofit organization working to recover, celebrate, and regenerate Yiddish and modern Jewish literature and culture. The public is invited to attend this free program but must register at least one day in advance at www.ctionline.org/aaron-lansky# in order to obtain a link.

The Yiddish Book Center is bringing old books to new readers through groundbreaking initiatives in digitization, translation, oral history, public programs, and education. Aaron Lansky has received numerous awards and widespread recognition, including the MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowship, familiarly known as the genius grant. Lansky’s bestselling book, Outwitting History: The Amazing Adventures of a Man Who Rescued a Million Yiddish Books, won the Massachusetts Book Award in Nonfiction in 2005. To learn more about the work of the Yiddish Book Center, visit www.yiddishbookcenter.org/

Reservations may be made at www.ctionline.org/aaron-lansky#. A link to the program will be provided to those who reserve at least one day in advance. Donations to support this special program are accepted online at www.ctionline.org/donate.

For further information about programs and activities at CTI, call 516-676-5080 or log onto www.ctionline.org.