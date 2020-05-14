Connolly K-Kids Donate To HS Food Pantry

The Margaret A. Connolly Elementary School K-Kids recently donated $345 to the Glen Cove High School food pantry. The money was raised during the K-Kids annual Valentine’s day lollipop sale and, to ensure that their classmates and Glen Cove community members have the resources they need during this difficult time, they decided to donate the proceeds to the pantry.

The Glen Cove food pantry is open Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for Glen Cove families.

K-Kids is a branch of Kiwanis International that seeks to involve elementary school students in community service activities. The Connolly club is affiliated with the North Shore Kiwanis Club.