Connolly School Pledges to Remain Drug Free

The Glen Cove City School District’s Connolly School recently held its annual Red Ribbon Week celebration to advocate for health, safety and kindness. The week-long celebration included fun activities and themed days for students, faculty and administration.

Glen Cove Detective Ted Karousos led a discussion with students about treating everyone with respect and taking care of your health by living drug free. Students participated in a poster contest, where they were asked to create posters promoting a drug free lifestyle.

Each day of the week contained a different theme that students would follow. Monday’s theme was “Your future will stay bright if you stay away from drugs!” Students were asked to wear neon colors and were given a red ribbon to wear all week. Tuesday’s theme was “I have the power to be Drug Free!” Students wore their favorite superhero clothing to school or to their Google Meets while Glen Cove’s S.A.F.E. Inc. (Substance Abuse Free Environment) spoke to students about drug trends as well as the importance of being drug free. On Wednesday, students were asked to wear all red clothing and accessories for “I am Drug Free!” day. Thursday had students wear sunglasses to class for the theme “Staying off drugs is no sweat!” Friday, Connolly students wore their school shirt or school colors and signed a certificate, pledging to stay “Drug Free”.

Red Ribbon Week was first celebrated in 1988 to promote awareness of the dangers of alcohol and drugs. It is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, a nonprofit organization created in 1980 by concerned parents who felt they needed to take the initiative in drug prevention. Today, the organization has devoted its efforts to the overall well-being of youth, as well as drug prevention, education and advocacy.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.