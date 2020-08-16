County Approves Funding For Glen Cove Treatment Plant Bulkhead

The Nassau County Legislature voted unanimously on Monday, August 3 to approve additional funding for a new marine bulkhead that runs along the Glen Cove Sewage Treatment Plant located nearby Hempstead Harbor.

Several years ago, initial County funding was approved for replacing an existing bulkhead. However, when design and construction administration consultants H2M Architects + Engineers inspected the area surrounding the bulkhead, soil and groundwater testing revealed low levels of contamination.

H2M and the Nassau County Department of Public Works worked closely with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to amend the project. The original repair costs were $117,520. Additional costs of $54,960 brings the total cost to $172,480.

“I am so pleased that the new approach to this project, which was the brainchild of a successful collaboration between multiple levels of government and H2M, will prioritize the long-term health and safety of our precious waterways,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I’m grateful to my colleagues for their unanimous vote and continuing to prioritize the preservation of Hempstead Harbor.”

For additional information about this or any other topic impacting the 11th Legislative District and Nassau County, contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.

–Submitted by the office of Nassau County