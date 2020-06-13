County Commits $500K Of PPE For Small Businesses

As businesses of all kinds prepare to reopen and welcome customers, they need to have Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available for their staff as well as customers. To ease the financial burden of purchasing these items when businesses are already struggling financially as a result of COVID-19 quarantine measures that have been in effect for nearly three months, Nassau County has committed $500,000 with support from the County’s Industrial Development Agency (IDA) to provide about 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits with PPE kits.

“Although it is a small amount of assistance, at least it will help small businesses somewhat as they strive to get back to business,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I’m sure it will give business owners, their staff and customers who visit them peace of mind in knowing they have the necessary equipment to protect everyone on the premises. We all look forward to getting back to normal over time. Reopening stores is a huge step in the right direction.”

The PPE kits include: one contactless infrared digital thermometer for the employer to use to scan employees and/or customers; five face shields for employees; 400 three-ply masks for customers who enter a store with no mask; 100 pairs of vinyl PPE (non latex, powder-free) gloves; two gallons of hand sanitizer with a spray pump and 1,800 sanitizing wipes in a canister. Note that this program is for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees, MWBE-owned businesses and businesses in hard hit and economically distressed neighborhoods. A new round of kits are being ordered so apply right away at www.nassauboost.net. For more information on this and other helpful information for businesses reopening, visit www.nassaucountyny.gov/reopen.