Culinary Delights Is Rescheduled Until Spring

The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce has decided to reschedule “Culinary Delights” until the spring and will now be held on Monday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that being cautious regarding large gatherings at this time, is in the best interest of the community and local businesses.

The safety of guests and participants, the statement read, is of the utmost importance to the chamber and mitigating any response that could lead to additional restrictions is the responsible path forward.

It is of the expectation that the economy and community will be in great shape next spring. The Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce has been hosting this event for 24 years in promotion of local businesses while graciously catering to our community.

“Culinary Delights” is evolving and will grow bigger and better and the chamber says it looks forward to hosting a safe and grand event next spring.

Ticket sales and sponsorship opportunities will remain live on the chamber’s website in preparation for this event:

For any questions, contact the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce office at 516-676-6666 or email info@glencovechamber.org.

—Submitted by the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce