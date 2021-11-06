DEC Report Recommends Cleanup Of Glen Cove Site Contamination

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has recommended a major cleanup project at 1 Garvies Point Rd. in Glen Cove for a “brownsite” where harmful chemicals such as polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and arsenic were found in high levels in the soil. The site was once occupied by companies that engineered, designed and washed military vehicles and equipment, as well as aerospace vehicles.

The information, released in an initial Remedial Investigation Report from the DEC, describes the results of the site investigation and recommends development of a remedy to address the contamination that was found.

Highlights from the report found that metals, mostly arsenic, were found in site soils at levels which exceed the restricted residential soil cleanup objectives (RRSCOs), or contaminant-specific remedial objectives for soil based on a site’s current, intended, or reasonably anticipated future use that are near residential areas.

These metals were found predominantly along the site’s eastern boundary and at depths ranging from two to 16 feet.

In groundwater, several volatile organic compounds (VOCs), or pollutants that affect ground-level ozone levels, were measured above groundwater standards, predominantly in a single monitoring well in the southeastern area of the site.

VOCs, including petroleum-related compounds and chlorinated compounds, were detected in soil vapor beneath the existing buildings. The detected concentrations of VOCs (e.g., cis-1,2-dichloroethylene, tetrachloroethylene (PCE), trichloroethylene (TCE) and vinyl chloride) in the soil vapor are likely related to contamination in soil and groundwater.

Semivolatile organic compounds, organic compounds that are more detectable, but still dangerous compounds, were also found at levels exceeding the RRSCOs in shallow soils along the site’s northern boundary. At a lesser frequency, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) were found in two soil boring locations with levels exceeding RRSCOs.

The site

The 6.4-acre site at Garvies Point was first developed in 1959 for industrial use. The property was occupied by at least two manufacturing companies (General Dynamics and Lunn Industries) that ran industrial operations from 1959 through 1988. Operations by General Dynamics included engineering, design and machining for military machines and materials. Operations by Lunn Industries included designing, developing, and manufacturing and washing of material products for the aerospace and defense industries.

The property was subsequently occupied by multiple companies running various commercial operations (e.g., car rental company, gymnasium, general storage facility) from at least 2003 through the present. Today, the land has warehouse space, office space and a parking area, driveways and associated landscaping. There’s also a commercial property in a marine waterfront district, and additional commercial properties are located to the west. An industrial property and residential properties are located to the north, and a marina is located to the southwest.

The site is a part of New York’s Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP), which encourages the voluntary cleanup of contaminated properties known as “brownfields” so that they can be reused and redeveloped. These uses include recreation, housing, business, or other uses. A brownfield site is any real property where a contaminant is present at levels exceeding the soil cleanup objectives or other health-based or environmental standards, criteria or guidance adopted by NYSDEC that are applicable based on the reasonably anticipated use of the property, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Next steps

NYSDEC will complete its review, make any necessary revisions and, if appropriate, approve the investigation report. At that time, the approved report will be made available to the public. The applicant may then develop a cleanup plan, called a “Remedial Work Plan.” This plan describes how contamination will be addressed, with NYSDEC and the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) overseeing the work. NYSDEC will present the draft cleanup plan to the public for its review and comment during a 45-day comment period.

—Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation