Doing Good Feels Even Better

Glen Cove’s “Do Good to Feel Good” program has made an incredible difference for so many residents during the COVID-19 crisis that has left many without incomes, in addition to seniors who are weighing the need for food in the house against health concerns. Over the past two months, non-perishable food and other are collected throughout the week. On Saturday morning, volunteers separate the donations into bags and deliver them to families in need and senior citizens across Glen Cove. As food items and other necessities are distributed, volunteers also take the opportunity to ensure residents are feeling well.

Of course, all volunteers are always appreciated, especially during the current pandemic. Yet three volunteers during recent food drives are going well above and beyond. Danielle Frantino, Diane Paez and Amanda Sclafani are nurses at Glen Cove Hospital. Clearly they are already doing more than anyone could imagine helping patients that are suffering with coronavirus and other ailments. But they wanted to help give back to the community to show their gratitude for the tremendous outpouring of support shown the hospital through its meal train donations to Hospital staff. So, they started to donate food and other supplies to support the food pantry and the Do Good to Feel Good program.

Councilwoman Dr. Eve Lupenko Ferrante and her husband John Ferrante are spearheading the Do Good to Feel Good program. They have also given an extensive amount of their time to help collect and deliver food to those in need. In addition to Glen Cove Hospital nurses Danielle Frantino, Diane Paez and Amanda Sclafani, special thanks goes to Toni Kessel, Tab and Maureen Hauser, Pete Budraitis, Rod Watson, Damary Mercado, Victoria Crosby and her friends at St. John’s of Lattingtown Church, Iris and David Feldman, the Guagenti Family and Karyn Pasqualina for their tireless volunteerism, as well as to Gregg DeSantis of JAG Specialty Foods, who continues to donate substantial amounts of food.

“I cannot begin to express how overwhelmed with joy and gratefulness I am over the incredible generosity Glen Cove businesses and residents have demonstrated with regard to donations and their volunteer time,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “While our City has always come through for fellow citizens in both good and bad times, because every single person is affected in one way or another by the COVID-19 crisis, the level of kindness and generosity being demonstrated has risen tenfold. Thank you so much.”

If you are interested in helping to collect and/or deliver food or make monetary donations to help neighbors in need, please contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.