Doing Good Feels So Good

Glen Cove’s “Do Good to Feel Good” program has never been more important than it is right now during the COVID-19 crisis. This is true whether helping people who are out of work and need food and financial support or for healthcare, police, fire and EMS workers needing a welcome treat for all their hard work.

Councilwoman Dr. Eve Lupenko Ferrante and her husband John Ferrante have spent countless hours over the past several weeks gathering food donations for distribution to seniors, low income families and otherwise. Their most recent effort gathered many hundreds of cases of snack food, which was delivered to the staff of Glen Cove Hospital and the City’s Police, Fire and EMS Departments, in addition to the City’s Department of Public Works, several pharmacies and an urgent care center. Generous donations were received from families and businesses, with exceptionally substantial amounts of food donated by Gregg DeSantis of JAG Specialty Foods and John and Carmine Falcone of Falcone Bakeries. Lifelong resident of Glen Cove Toni Kessel has also spent a great deal of her time collecting and delivering food and other items all over Glen Cove.

“Our communities are always wonderfully generous,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton who also volunteers for food pickups and donations said. “But during the coronavirus, I’ve seen an extraordinary amount of self-sacrifice to help others in need. It is so heartwarming.”

If you are interested in helping to collect and/or deliver food or make monetary donations to help neighbors in need, please contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.