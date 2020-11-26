Donation Garners Honors For Andrew Lewin

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Councilwoman Michele Johnson and Town Clerk Rich LaMarca recently joined Andrew Lewin, Glen Head resident and owner of Gotham Refining Chemical, to accept an extremely generous donation to the town’s Toys for Tots Drive, which is held annually in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps.

This amazing and important charity drive benefits needy families and less fortunate children throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season.

The Toys for Tots Drive has been a huge success for years in the Town of Oyster Bay, with each year seeing record donation totals of new, unwrapped toys for children.

This year’s drive is especially crucial, as due to the coronavirus global pandemic, many more families than normal are feeling an undue financial burden. Upon hearing of the drive, Lewin graciously offered to donate an amazing 22 skateboards and 24 sets of protective padding and helmets to be distributed to local needy kids.

Saladino, Johnson and LaMarca commended Lewin with a town citation for his extraordinary donation to this amazing cause and encourage others to follow in his footsteps to help ensure that disadvantaged children within our community do not have to go the holiday season without something to bring them happiness.

Visit oysterbaytown.com for drop-off locations.

—Submitted by the Town of Oyster Bay