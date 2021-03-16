Double Victory: Exploring Black American History and the Holocaust

Glen Cove partners with Locust Valley for an important lesson on the Double Victory

Recently, 8th grade students at Robert M. Finley Middle School in the Glen Cove City School District joined with 8th grade students from Locust Valley Middle School for an exciting opportunity to participate in a live presentation with Ms. Helen Turner, Director of Education at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center (HMTC) that focused on acceptance, diversity, and character education. The presentation, “Double Victory Campaign,” presented a story of two victories for Black Americans; a victory at home and a victory abroad.

Students from both middle schools were arranged into small groups to connect and discuss these topics in a symposium-style setting. They covered what the Double Victory Campaign was and the effects the campaign had on the Civil Rights Movement. The students then explored where they see moments of growth and challenge within their own community, both past and present. The students were encouraged to be gentle with themselves, as these are difficult topics to discuss.

This initiative was a joint collaboration by Glen Cove’s Dr. Sheena Jacob, K-12 Coordinator for Social Studies; Locust Valley’s Mr. Bryan Sarandrea, Coordinator of Social Studies and Business; HMTC; R.M. Finley Middle School 8th grade teachers: Thomas Smith, Amanda Corazza, Christopher Contorno, and Jordan Friedlander; and Locust Valley Middle School 8th grade teachers: Nina Ring, Penny McElwain, Grayson Valentino, Michele Gaglione, and Alison Gallagher.

The HMTC mission is to raise awareness and educate the public about the dangers of antisemitism, racism, bullying and all other manifestations of intolerance. The museum focuses on promoting resistance to prejudice and advocating respect for every human being. The Glen Cove City School District is proud to incorporate the HMTC into its curriculum on a regular basis.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District