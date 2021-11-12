Drug Arrest In Glen Cove

On Nov. 17 at 830 p.m., the Glen Cove Police Crime Prevention Unit (CPU), while investigating a suspicious condition on Mason Drive in Glen Cove arrested Jason Johnson age 42 of Bayville for numerous drug charges. Detectives Brian Glennon and Christopher Paolillo and Officer Alyssa Pagano encountered Johnson on Mason Drive and during their investigation it was discovered that the defendant possessed a quantity what appeared to be cocaine, oxycodone, and heroin. A quantity of U.S. currency as well as a digital scale was also recovered at the scene. The defendant was charged with 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (with the intent to sell), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle. The defendant will be arraigned on November 8th at First District Court in Hempstead.