Fatal Constuction Accident In Glenwood Landing

Record Pilot Staff
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a fatal construction accident that occurred on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:25 p.m. in Glenwood Landing.

According to Detectives, Officers responded to a 911 call at 165 Shore Road in Glenwood Landing. A male was found lying unresponsive on the ground and bleeding from his head. The man, who was 31 years old and an employee working at a construction site, was struck on the head by an unsecured steel beam. The steel beam fell on the man and he became unconscious.

The male was transported to an area Hospital by a Nassau County Police Department Helicopter. A Hospital physician pronounced the male at 4:45 p.m.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at    1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

-Submitted by the Nassau County Police Department

