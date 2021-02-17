February Business Of The Month: Kim Laderer Of Felene Vodka

Kim Laderer moved to Glen Head with her family at the age of 10. Both Laderer and her son, Noah, are graduates of North Shore High School. After raising Noah in Sea Cliff, she moved back to Glen Head two years ago and loves living in the community she grew up in surrounded by her four siblings.

While her family is locally legendary, Laderer is best known in the community as one of the busiest working women in town. She holds a full-time 9-to-5 job with the NPD Group (Port Washington), she is a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman and she represents felene vodka, a home-grown vodka company and distillery with ties to the North Shore area, as the New York-area operations manager.

In a change to a home-based work day, the pandemic provided Laderer the opportunity to switch between roles easily—even finding her way to her role within the vodka company.

“It’s kind of a fun story,” Laderer said. “I was so bored. I started making TikTok videos.” In one of the videos, Laderer used an empty bottle of felene vodka as a prop. “I knew it was good vodka because I drank the bottle,” she said.

Laderer was contacted on social media by felene’s founder, Tim Kelly (who is originally from the North Shore), and by April, Kelly asked her to fill the role as felene’s social media manager.

Laderer worked to become a felene employee trainer as well as a principal in the company. She travels to felene headquarters in Denver for meetings, and to view the progress on the newly constructed distillery.

A large portion of Laderer’s work in promoting felene vodka and her real estate listings lives on social media. “I’m on social media five to six hours a day,” she said.

Her son, Noah, assists her with social media tasks when he is home from college.

When promoting felene, Laderer posts in Facebook groups, many of which are related to alcohol and drink recipes. She also runs the Facebook group “Club felene.”

Felene vodka can be purchased at Glen Head Fine Wine and Liquor, Bottle Buys, Bayville Wines and Liquors, Black Tie, Lake Success Fine Wine and Liquors, Total Wine and Broadway Liquors. Additionally, felene vodka is on the menu at the View Grill.

Laderer is a member of North Shore Biz Network and is a member of the local realtor’s association.

“My favorite part of our community is the people,” Laderer said. “It is filled up with small businesses. I love walking in the town and shopping in all of the little stores. I can walk through Sea Cliff and shop. I’m obsessed with the Long Island Sound. It’s been a great place to grow up and raise my son.”