Finley Students Participate In Annual Research Day

Recently, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Robert M. Finley Middle School in the Glen Cove City School District participated in the annual Finley Research Day. In their social studies classes, seventh-graders participated in researching the American Revolution, and eighth-graders participated in completing National History Day Research.

Seventh-grade students had the opportunity to choose from seven different project prompts or choose their own topics upon approval from their teacher. Project examples included creating a diorama of the Boston Massacre, choosing a battle and creating a comic strip, completing a graphic organizer describing the beliefs of a loyalist versus a patriot, and so forth.

Eighth-grade students explored topics surrounding National History Day. Students explored local, state, national, and world history through a topic that relates to an annual theme. The project required students to think critically and determine their topics’ significance over time. This year’s topic was Debate and Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences. Students were encouraged to be creative and choose any time period or geographic location that interests them.

