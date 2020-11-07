GARVIES POINT BREWERY TO EXPAND

Garvies Point Brewery and RXR Realty, developer of the Garvies Point project in Glen Cove, NY, today announced that the popular brewery will be officially relocating and expanding within the property. The brewery, specializing in handcrafted American micro-brews, will also be expanding its name to be known as Garvies Point Brewery & Restaurant, and will relocate to the Marina Support Building, a 7,700 square foot building overlooking the water, which will be renovated to house the brewery and new restaurant space.

The new location is set to open in Spring 2022. With more than twice the space of the original location, it will feature a restaurant, bar, tasting room, and indoor and outdoor seating. In addition to the public-facing spaces, there will be an upper mezzanine level designated for private events.

Brewery co-owners and childhood friends Mark Scoroposki and Ben Kossoff dreamed about opening a brewery since working together at a craft beer distributor. That dream became a reality when Garvies Point Brewery began operations in 2015, creating innovative, approachable beers with the finest ingredients. The Garvies Point Brewery Taproom opened in September 2016, specializing in brewing contemporary American craft beer handcrafted onsite at the waterfront brewery in Garvies Point, Glen Cove, and is known locally as one of Long Island’s most inventive and fast-growing breweries.

“Since our opening in 2016, we have been excited to be part of this groundbreaking development and the larger Glen Cove community. We both grew up in the Glen Cove area and we wanted to bring new life into the neighborhood and waterfront. When RXR Realty offered us the new space we were excited at the prospects of moving and expanding. This new location allows us to grow creatively while better serving our customers in the community,” said Garvies Point Brewery co-owners Ben Kossoff and Mark Scoroposki.

There have been a number of recent milestones at Garvies Point over the last few months. The Beacon at Garvies Point, a 167-unit condominium overlooking the water, has celebrated multiple closings and move-ins, as has Harbor Landing, 385 luxury rentals spread over two buildings, which announced that Building H is 95% leased and occupied and Building I is over 20% leased after launching a month ago. Village Square, the luxury rentals in the heart of Downtown Glen Cove, is already 40% leased after its ribbon cutting only two weeks ago. Roadwork within Garvies Point was completed over the summer, bringing more than 45,000 square feet of sidewalks and over 17,000 tons of asphalt, offering parking for Garvies Point residents at The Beacon and Harbor Landing, as well as parking for the future location of the Glen Cove ferry terminal.

“This move was a natural progression for both Garvies Point development and the Garvies Point Brewery. A strong sense of community is an important aspect of Garvies Point, this new location will benefit both The Beacon and Harbor Landing residents as well as the people of Glen Cove,” said Joe Graziose, Executive Vice President of Residential Development and Construction at RXR Realty.

Jason Sobel and Daniel Glazer from RIPCO represented the deal on behalf of RXR Realty.