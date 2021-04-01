GCHS Students Perform at North Shore Student Shakespeare Festival

Seven Students from Glen Cove High School Perform at Second Annual NSSSF

Allen Pineda, Amanda Rivera, Cassandra Hill, Christine Calderon, Elle Woska, Michaela Adam and Sarah Yates performed scenes from Shakespeare’s popular play, Macbeth, on Zoom for the second annual North Shore Students Shakespeare Festival.

Students from Glen Cove High School (GCHS) in the Glen Cove City School District along with students from six other north shore high schools recently participated in the second annual North Shore Students Shakespeare Festival (NSSSF).

The GCHS thespians performed scenes from Shakespeare’s popular play, Macbeth, on Zoom. Due to many students being remote, scenes were filmed via Zoom with the help of Mr. Barry, advisor to the GCTV club, and presented at the competition virtually.

Advised by Mr. Bryce Klatsky, District K-12 ELA Coordinator, students Allen Pineda, Amanda Rivera, Cassandra Hill, Christine Calderon, Elle Woska, Michaela Adam and Sarah Yates performed five scenes from Macbeth, Shakespeare’s play about a Scottish nobleman and his wife who murder their king for his throne, and dives into the psychological effects of ambition and guilt.

The festival was facilitated by Dr. Valerie Pye, a professor of Shakespeare at Long Island University. She kicked off the festival with a presentation to students from her program. Festival judges were extremely impressed with GCHS students noting that they “wowed them with the subtlety of their performance and the way they packaged so much of the play” and that the performers “had a lovely sense of ownership and energy in the language.”

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.