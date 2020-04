Giacoma Malzone of Glen Cove, died on April 6, at age 89. Beloved wife of Pasquale. Loving mother of Maria. Dear sister of the late Calogero Guastella, the late Vincenza Caruso, the late Vito Guastella, the late Concetta Prestigiacomo and the late Gaetana Guastella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private burial at Holy Rood Cemetery