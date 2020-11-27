Giving Thanks To Those Who Help Others

During this season of gratitude, I want to offer my heartfelt thanks to all our neighbors who make helping others a priority in their lives. Their commitment to service takes on added significance as our communities face this global pandemic together.

I extend a special salute to our region’s health care heroes who continue to sacrifice so much to help our region get through this crisis.

Daily I am humbled by our Red Cross volunteers, who share of themselves to help the most vulnerable prepare for and recover from life-changing disasters, like fires, floods and building collapses. This year, following historic wildfires out west and relentless hurricanes along the Gulf Coast, many traveled far from home to deliver hope and help to thousands of families.

Thank you to our partners who share with us a common purpose and community spirit that extends our reach and helps connect more individuals with critical humanitarian support.

And thank you to our supporters who allow the Red Cross to deliver emergency relief 24/7, 365 days a year.

Wishing you all a happy and safe Thanksgiving. Let’s continue to look out for one another.

—Neela Lockel

CEO, American Red Cross on Long Island