Glen Cove Appoints New Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources

GCCSD Welcomes Kim H. Rodriguez, Ph.D. as New Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources

The Glen Cove City School District is proud to announce the appointment of Kim H. Rodriguez, Ph.D. as the District’s new Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, effective January 19, 2021.

“I am ecstatic to join the Glen Cove City School District,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “Glen Cove has a strong reputation for academic excellence and incredible community support. I am eager to provide the District with the tools necessary to provide the best learning experience for our students and support our District personnel.”

In addition to having her own private practice in counseling, Dr. Rodriguez brings over 30 years of experience in public education to the Glen Cove City School District. Prior to joining the District, Dr. Rodriguez served as Director of College & Career Counseling (K-12) for Southampton Public Schools. She is New York State Certified in School Counseling and has a New York State Professional Certification as a District Leader.

Dr. Rodriguez was recently awarded the Career Achievement Award from the New York School Counselors Association (NYSSCA) for outstanding service, achievement and dedication to the counseling profession. She is currently the Co-Chair of the LIRACHE Superintendents/College Presidents Partnership, Guidance Work Group and is an Executive Board member for Suffolk Directors of Guidance.

Dr. Rodriguez received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Master of Science in School Counseling from Long Island University. She then went on to receive her Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies/Concentration in Counselor Education from The Union Institute & University Graduate School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She most recently received her Advanced Graduate Certificate in Educational Leadership from Stony Brook University.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict.