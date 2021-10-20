Glen Cove BID To Host Annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Festival

Costumes, treats, games and contests are back this year as the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District hosts its annual Children’s Halloween Parade and Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Wizard of Oz,” with a special prize awarded to the best costume from the movie.

The parade is intended for children ages 12 years and under. Accompanying adults are encouraged to get in on the fun and dress up as well. Kick–off is at 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of School Street and Highland Road near the Staples Center parking lot and will be led by a theatrical circus performer and Glen Cove’s own Mayor Tim Tenke.

After the parade, children may trick-or-treat throughout the shops of the downtown businesses displaying the special BID “Welcome” posters. There will be a Live DJ to dance the “Monster Mash,” bouncy houses sponsored by American Paving and Masonry, a Witches Broom Race sponsored by The Regency, Pumpkin Mini Golf sponsored by Glen Floors and all the cotton candy that you can eat by Primerica on Bridge Street from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The witches of Downtown Glen Cove are brewing costume contests beginning at 2 p.m. for three different age groups, as well as the most creative costume contest. It just would not be a festival without a pie eating contest – children can enter the pie eating contest to win a prize.

For further information, contact the Downtown BID office at (516) 759-6970, email info@glencovedowntown.org or visit at www.glencovedowntown.org

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Business Improvement District