Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, 6 Medical Plaza in Glen Cove, hosted a Care Package Drive Thru event on Wednesday, August 26 for the community’s senior citizens. Care packages included personal protection items, such as masks and hand sanitizer, as well as fresh baked goods, beach balls and frozen treats. More than 100 bags were given out. New York State Senator James Gaughran (5th District) also attended the giveaway.