Glen Cove Community Calendar Dec. 4-10

Wednesday, Dec. 4

The New Antisemitism and the BDS Movement

11 a.m. Dr. Linda Burghardt will present a special lecture on the BDS movement. $10 suggested donation. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to (516)571-8040 or info@hmtcli.org. Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center, 100 Crescent Beach Rd.

Computer Class in Spanish

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn basic computer skills. Class held in Spanish. Register at the information desk; seats are limited. Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Animal Workshop

3 p.m. Grade school kids will enjoy the animal workshop at the Sea Cliff Children’s Library, 281 Sea Cliff Ave. To register, email scchildrenslibrary@gmail.com or call Ann DiPietro at 516-801-3402.

Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wear your ugliest sweater to the holiday party at the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave. Enjoy decorating ugly sweater sugar cookies and playing party games.

Friday, Dec. 6

Preschool Movement

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Ages 18-36 months will enjoy preschool music and movement with staff from The Little Gym at the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

First Friday Flicks: Pavarotti

2 to 5 p.m. In the history of opera, there has perhaps been no tenor as charismatic and influential as the great Luciano Pavarotti. Focusing on his work and his stratospheric ascent to the heights of an impossibly competitive industry, this documentary (114 min. PG-13, 2019) allows audiences a close-up glimpse of the great man. With spectacular stage presence, he commanded the world’s love and attention. Many of his fans were luminaries in their own right, with Princess Diana and Nelson Mandela attending performances. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Introduction to The Nutcracker

10 a.m. Everyone from preschoolers to octogenarians will enjoy this special event learning the story of the beloved ballet with lots of audience participation. Sea Cliff Children’s Library, 281 Sea Cliff Ave. To register, email scchildrenslibrary@gmail.com or call Ann DiPietro at 516-801-3402.

Writers’ Group

11 a.m to 1 p.m. Serious writers are invited to join the writers’ group for a lively exchange of ideas in the community room of the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Holiday House Tour

Noon to 4 p.m. The 17th Annual Sea Cliff Holiday House Tour will showcase six beautiful Christmas and Hanukkah homes decked out for the holiday season in styles ranging from Victorian to contemporary. Sponsored by Mutual Concerns Committee. Light buffet lunch and after-tour complimentary appetizers at Metropolitan Bistro, plus a silent auction of artist-decorated trees. Tickets are $40 for adults and children over 12. Children under 12 not permitted. Tickets available at Sherlock Homes Realty, 305 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff. For more information, call Sherlock Homes 516-671-1717, or Peggie Como 516-675-7239.

Church Bazaar

Noon to 4 p.m. Enjoy Russian food, pastries, Russian gift items, jewelry and more at the annual Christmas bazaar at the Church of Our Lady of Kazan, 2 Willow Shore Ave., Sea Cliff. For more information, call 516-468-1579.

Seed Cleaning Day

1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The next growing season is always on the mind of seed-savers. The Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., has been collecting seed heads for the past few months. The group will be cleaning the seeds by removing the chaff and other impurities to improve their viability for the future. Bring your own seeds, clearly marked with plant name, variety, location and date of harvest or help others with theirs. Register in advance with Regina Dlugokencky at 516-676-2130 or rdlug@glencovelibrary.org.

Gallery Reception

6 p.m. Meet Sea Cliff artist Dale Zinkowski at the opening reception for his still-life paintings at the Long Island Academy of Fine Art, 14 Glen St., Glen Cove. Contact Rebecca at 516-590-4324 for details.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Why People Follow Orders

1 p.m. A discussion of American social psychologist Stanley Milgram’s 1961 obedience experiments, including a screening of Milgram’s own documentary film, with Dr. Thorin Tritter. $10 suggested donation. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to 516-571-8040 or info@hmtcli.org. Holicost Memorial & Tolerance Center, 100 Crescent Beach Rd.

Monday, Dec. 9

Knitting Group

9 to 11 a.m. If you enjoy knitting and crocheting, or would like to learn, join the Glen Cove Woman’s Club Knitting Group. The group is seeking new members of all ages and skill levels to enjoy good conversation while working on projects at their own pace. Many items created during the meetings are donated to charity. Meets the second and fourth Monday of every month at the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Film: Rocketman

1:15 p.m. Reginald Dwight changes his name to Elton John and collaborates with Bernie Taupin to become one of the most iconic figures in pop history. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar. Sea Cliff Adult Library, 300 Sea Cliff Ave. Call 516-671-4290 or stop by to register.

Holiday Gift-Wrapping Event

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Teen volunteers (grades six and up) will be on hand to wrap your holiday gifts. All wrapping paper, bows and ribbons will be provided. Limit is three gifts per patron. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Pom-Pom Winter Wonderland Gifts

7 to 8 p.m. Kids in grades two through five are invited to visit the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., to make a variety of festive pom-poms and winter wonderland gifts.

Poetry and Prose Writing Class

7 to 8:30 p.m. Practice your poetry and prose writing with Poet Laureate Evelyn Kandel at the Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.