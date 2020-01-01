Glen Cove Community Calendar Jan. 1 to 7

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year’s Day

Thursday, Jan. 2

No-Sew Blankets

7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board members will help create blankets to donate to keep shelter animals warm during the winter. Earn community service hours. Grades 6 and up. Register at Teen Services desk at 516-676-2130. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Friday, Jan. 3

Film: Blinded By The Light

2 p.m. A Pakistani teen experiences racial and economic turmoil in Luton, England, in 1987. The music of Bruce Springsteen provides an escape and inspiration for his poetry. 114 minutes. Rated PG. Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bilingual FAFSA Form Workshop

2 to 4 p.m. Do you need help filling out your child’s FAFSA form to apply for financial aid for college? Library staff will help in English and Spanish. Limited space; register early. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Writers’ Group

11 a.m. If you are a serious writer, join the Writers’ Group for a lively exchange of ideas. Second meeting on Feb. 1. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Rhythm Method

2 p.m. Binghamton University’s ’80s, ’90s and 2000s a cappella group Rhythm Method performs the songs you grew up to at Still Partners, 225 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff.

Monday, Jan. 6

The Gardens of Downton Abbey

7 p.m. Presented by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave, Glen Head.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Brain Fitness Class

2 p.m. Victoria Lanza will teach ways to improve memory skills, build brain strength and learn about positive thinking and nutrition. Second class takes place Feb. 4. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Parent Lecture: Vaping

7 p.m. Dr. Debora Riccardi, director of community health nursing at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, will present the latest research on what vaping products students are using and the impact on their brain chemistry and health. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Ongoing

Winter Reading Challenge

Through Feb. 7. Pick up Winter Reading Challenge Postcard. Read any four books. Get postcard stamped at Reference Desk. Win a Gold Coast Public Library mug and hot chocolate after four books. 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head.

Game Time

Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Locust Valley Library.

Valley Quilters & Love to Yarn Club

Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Locust Valley Library.

ESL Classes

Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Call Locust Valley Library at 516-671-1837 for details.

Gentle Yoga with Morgan Rose

Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Fee for 10 sessions is $40. Locust Valley Library.

Dancercise with Carol Rodriguez

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Fee for 10 sessions is $50. Locust Valley Library.

Senior Club

Tuesdays, Jan. 14, 28 and Feb. 11, 25 in the MNA Community Room. All seniors 55 years and above are welcome to join. Locust Valley Library.

Chess Club

Mondays (starting Jan. 13) at 7 p.m. Grades six to 12 meet once a week with fellow chess enthusiasts. Register with Ms. Lauren at Locust Valley Library.

High School Equivalency Test Prep

Wednesdays from 5 to 6:45 p.m. TASC classes are held from Jan. 15 to Dec. 11. Registration fee: $120, cash or check. Register at information desk, Glen Cove Public Library.