Glen Cove Community Calendar Jan. 8-14

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Healthy Living Discussion

11 a.m. An Alzheimer’s Association representative will discuss lifestyle habits to adopt to help maintain or improve health, keep brains healthy and potentially delay the onset of cognitive decline. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Instant Pot Cooking

6:30 p.m. Bring your Instant Pot. Learn the following recipes: Beef Stroganoff, Pulled Pork, Instapot Egg Bites, French Onion Soup. $3 fee due at time of registration at Circulation Desk. Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave, Glen Head.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Film: Downton Abbey

1 p.m. Enjoy a Thursday afternoon movie in the MNA Community Room. Film stars Michelle Dockery, Phyllis Logan and Allen Leech. Rated PG. 2 hours, 2 mins. All are welcome. Light refreshments. Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

Yoga with Donna

5:30 p.m. Classes will take place Thursdays, Jan. 9 through Feb. 27 (no class on Feb. 20). Costs $35, payable at time of registration to Donna Harragan. Register at information desk. Bring your own mat and water. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Garden Group Meeting

7 p.m. Discuss successes, failures, tips and tricks for the season and plans for the future. Great opportunity to share knowledge and chat about all things garden related. Second meeting Feb. 13. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Friday, Jan. 10

Peppa Pig Party

10:30 a.m. Children ages 2-5 will read Peppa Pig books, make a winter hat for Peppa and celebrate her birthday. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Dinosaur World Live

10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. For grades pre-K through four. Buy tickets ($11) at tillescenter.org. Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville.

Downton Abbey Trivia Night

7:30 p.m. Bring some friends and test your knowledge of the BBC series. Gold Coast Public Library, 50 Railroad Ave, Glen Head.

Saturday, Jan. 11

Crescent Moon

8 p.m. Crescent Moon is a bass and drum rock duo fronted by Jrad and Ween bassist Dave Dreiwitz. Catch the band play at Still Partners, 225 Sea Cliff Ave., Sea Cliff.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

3 p.m. Program to include Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2. with conductor Mark Wigglesworth, and Khatia Buniatishvili on piano. Preshow entertainment in the Goldsmith Atrium: LI Conservatory from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Buy tickets ($99, $72, $45) at tillescenter.org. Tilles Center, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville.

Monday, Jan. 13

Book Bingo Winter Reading Club

Runs Jan 13 through March 6. Children ages 3 to grade 5 can join. Bingo challenges, and prizes! Register in person to begin your bingo card fun. Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

The Apple of My Eye

7 p.m. Program conducted by the Crime Victims Center is a three-part module to teach how to prevent, detect and report child sexual abuse. Cosponsored by Parents for Megan’s Law. Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Wire Jewelry Earring Making Class

6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jewelry designer Donna Irvine will teach you wire wrapping techniques to make woven Bohemian-style earrings. $15 materials fee (payable to Donna Irvine). Register at information desk. Glen Cove Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave.

Friends Art Lecture

1:30 p.m. A Tale of Two Women Painters: Sofonisba Anguissola and Lavinia Fontana. Presented by Ines Powell. Sponsored by Friends of the Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

Ongoing

Winter Reading Challenge

Through Feb. 7. Pick up Winter Reading Challenge Postcard. Read any four books. Get postcard stamped at Reference Desk. Win a Gold Coast Public Library mug and hot chocolate after four books. 50 Railroad Ave., Glen Head.

Game Time

Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Locust Valley Library.

Valley Quilters & Love to Yarn Club

Wednesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Locust Valley Library.

ESL Classes

Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Call Locust Valley Library at 516-671-1837 for details.

Gentle Yoga with Morgan Rose

Mondays at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. Fee for 10 sessions is $40. Locust Valley Library.

Dancercise with Carol Rodriguez

Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. Fee for 10 sessions is $50. Locust Valley Library.

Senior Club

Tuesdays, Jan. 14, 28 and Feb. 11, 25 in the MNA Community Room. All seniors 55 years and above are welcome to join. Locust Valley Library.

Chess Club

Mondays (starting Jan. 13) at 7 p.m. Grades six to 12 meet once a week with fellow chess enthusiasts. Register with Ms. Lauren at Locust Valley Library.

High School Equivalency Test Prep

Wednesdays from 5 to 6:45 p.m. TASC classes are held from Jan. 15 to Dec. 11. Registration fee: $120, cash or check. Register at information desk, Glen Cove Public Library.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Book Discussion

10 a.m. Discuss The Painted Veil by W. Somerset Maugham. Everyone is welcome. See Janet Robertson for further information and/or a copy of the book. Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

Motivational Seminar

7 p.m. Join Constance Hallinan Lagan, adult motivational speaker, for an inspiring seminar. Register at Locust Valley Library, 170 Buckram Rd.

Stamp Club Meeting

7 to 9 p.m. The Long Island Stamp, FDC and Postcard Club meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at the UUCCN Church, 223 Stewart Ave., Room 8, Garden City (corner of Nassau Boulevard). Open to all. For more information, call 516-382-4544