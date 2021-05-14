Glen Cove Downtown Welcomes Back Outdoor Fitness

On April 17, the Glen Cove Downtown Business Improvement District welcomed back Fitness in Village Square. The event provides free fitness classes hosted by the four fitness businesses in the downtown area including Glen Cove Yoga, Soca Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Glen Cove, Garcia Muay Thai and Glen Cove Fitness.

Many believe it has done just that. The socially distanced fitness routines range from martial arts, yoga, and even MX4 strength and cardio workouts. Specifically designed to give a unique fitness experience every week that is different than the last.

Fitness in Village square is giving some businesses hope and creative ways to stay in business.

Classes will be offered every Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. and will run until mid-November in front of Village Square.

—By Sujayliz Alfred