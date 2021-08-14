Glen Cove EMS Honored At National Night Out

The National Night Out on Aug. 3 hosted by the City of Glen Cove and the Glen Cove Police Department was a success, as community members enjoyed activities, local vendors and other activities in the downtown area. Glen Cove EMS was the honoree of the night.

“Thank you to everyone for coming out to support National Night Out last night,” City of Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke wrote on his official Facebook page. “The 2021 [National Night Out] honoree was Glen Cove EMS. Congratulations on a well deserved award. Thank you to the Glen Cove Police Department for organizing and to all of our sponsors.”

National Night Out, according to the initiative’s website, is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Millions of neighborhoods hold their own National Night Out events across the United States, U.S. territories and military bases every year. The event was first introduced in August of 1984.

“Last night our EMS were honored at National Night Out for their heroic work during the pandemic,” wrote City Councilman Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews on his official Facebook page. “With a father who served as an EMT and a mother who was a public health nurse, I have a special place in my heart for those who serve our community during times of crisis. Thank you to our EMS and to all of our first responders. You make us proud.”