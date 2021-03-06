Glen Cove High School Inducts 23 New Math Honor Society Members

The Glen Cove City School District recently inducted 23 new members into the Glen Cove High School Chapter of the Math Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, advised by Ms. Liana Caesar-Quaye, in recognition of students who have demonstrated excellence in mathematics as well as an overall academic achievement.

Mu Alpha Theta is a national high school and junior college mathematics club, with over 2,200 chapters. Membership is based on scholarship, service and character, qualities the inductees exemplify.

Mu Alpha Theta, the national high school and two-year college mathematics honor society, was formed in 1957 at the University of Oklahoma. This organization is dedicated to inspiring a keen interest in mathematics, developing strong scholarship in the subject, and promoting the enjoyment of mathematics in high school and two-year college students. Currently, more than 124,000 students are Mu Alpha Theta members at more than 2,633 schools in the United States and in 23 foreign countries.

This year’s inductees are Nicole Annunziata, Shellsie Avelar Sorto, Carter Beckhard-Suozzi, Mariafernanda Espino, Agostino Facciolo, Sofia Garcia, Caralena Genova, Eric Graziosi, Aisling Greene, Elana Greim, Melissa Herrera, Allaina James, Allyna James, Alessandra Juarez, Katie Juarez, Shefali Mahapatro, Joshua Pernett, Alexander Piascik, Elijah Roditi, Sam Rosenberg, Joseph Thom, Brooke Tran, and Elle Woska.

